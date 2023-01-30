Powys county councillors Michael Williams, Elwyn Vaughan and Gary Mitchell opened the new Taj Mahal community hub in Machynlleth with project manager Sandra Bendelow and Rod Edwards of project funder Bro Dyfi Community Renewables.
The Taj Mahal hub at 21 Heol Penrallt offers a range of information and services to help people, and will also help communities work together.
The space will offer information and signposting to the many services available locally including CAMAD, Advice Mid Wales, Machynlleth Food Bank and PAVO’s Community Connector Sioned Pritchard.
Y Pantri is a key user of the space. Their volunteers collect surplus food from the Co-op and make it available to anybody who wants it. Their open sessions run from 10am until 1pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and they hope to add Fridays soon.
Advice and information to help people reduce energy use and cost will be available every Wednesday between 1pm and 3pm, whereas the hub itself is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.
People can keep warm while waiting for a bus, get some community information, or just pop in to find out what it’s all about.
The space is being facilitated through ecodyfi and has been made possible by funding from Bro Dyfi Community Renewables, covering its costs until 30 April.
BDCR is a community-owned renewable energy company with two wind turbines near Machynlleth.
The Hub can be contacted vie email at dyfodoldyfi@ecodyfi.wales