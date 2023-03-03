The idea for the project arose from members of the local community, who want to know more about the hillfort and to see it better maintained. Various community activities are planned, including archaeological excavation, working with local wildlife experts to clear bracken and gorse and improve the hilltop site for the rare plants, birds, small mammals, insects and other invertebrates that have a home on the slopes of Pendinas, which is also Penparcau’s Local Nature Reserve!