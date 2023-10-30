The Cadwgan Building Preservation Trust has announced that Meirion Davies will be the next Director of Cardigan Castle.
A native of nearby Blaenffos, Meirion will bring a wealth of experience to the role from previous roles in the broadcasting and publishing industries and will take up his new post in December.
Chair of the Trust Board, Non Davies, commented: “The Board of Trustees is delighted to be welcoming Merion Davies as the new Director of Cardigan Castle.
“Over its colourful history the Castle has been fortunate to be guided by numerous enthusiastic and talented individuals - as rulers, custodians, staff and volunteers.
“Although we are sorry to see Jonathan moving on to pastures new we wish him well in his career and thank him for his commitment and his unique contribution to the Castle.
“Jonathan expertly steered the Castle through an unprecented period of history with the onset of Covid 19 and the challenges posed by having to sustain the Castle under strict regulations and guidelines.
"During his time as Director he created a strong and capable team and successfully introduced a number of new and exciting initiatives which included the refurbishment of the Pavilion, new child focused interactive exhibitions, an innovative and unique Escape Room and a continuous programme of community focused events.
"As we start a new chapter in the Castle’s history under Meirion’s leadership, we look forward to further exciting developments particularly in relation to community, culture and heritage.”
Meirion Davies noted: “I’m looking forward to joining the team at the Castle and the opportunity to further build on the excellent work accomplished at the site to date.
"As a local, I remember only too well how the site was closed off to the public for so long – it is wonderful to see how the Castle and its attractions have now developed into Cardigan’s crowning glory – welcoming the local, national and international community to the town.”
Outgoing Director Jonathan Thomas said: “I am delighted that the Trust have appointed Meirion as my successor. This is a really exciting appointment for the Castle and I firmly believe that the skills and experiences Meirion possesses will allow to him to open a new chapter of development in the Castle’s long and unique story.
"I wish Meirion and everyone involved with the Castle the very best of luck for the future and I look forward to seeing what comes next! I must also thank the staff, volunteers and Trustees at the Castle for all they have done to support me over the last three and a half years, where I feel we’ve made great strides in developing the Castle as an organisation.
"Lastly a huge thank you to the local community for their unwavering support for the Castle throughout my time here; it is after all Cardigan’s castle, and nothing has pleased me more than to see the local community enjoying this unique place in the heart of our town.”