New drama focusing on Lloyd George set for centre stage

AS part of the 25th anniversary celebrations held by The Friends of Lloyd George Museum, a new drama has been created focusing on the life of the former Prime Minister from Llanystumdwy.

The Lloyd George Museum received the Winter Wellbeing grant from the Welsh Government through the Museum Federation and Galleries Wales to create the drama Dai, based on the life of David Lloyd George.

The first performance of the drama will take place at the Neuadd in Llanystumdwy tomorrow, Thursday, 23 June. Following the performance, a question and answer session will take place with Manon Steffan Ros and dramatist Mari Elen leading the conversation on the process of creating the drama with students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor. In addition, there will be a chance for the audience to participate in the discussion.

Gwynedd Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Nia Jeffreys said: “With nearly a century since Lloyd George was Prime Minister, we wanted to make sure that the drama was relatable for people today. That’s why we engaged with young people as they approached being able to vote for the first time.

“The input of the students from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Pwllheli has been important as Manon Steffan Ros developed the story and created the drama, that will star the actor Carwyn Jones.”

Commenting on behalf of the Lloyd George Museum, Megan Corcoran said: “We are very much looking forward to the first performance of the drama Dai.

“The work has been possible after being awarded the Winter Wellbeing grant, as part of the work supporting projects that enrich the lives of young people across Wales following the pandemic.

“This grant has been used in order to develop and create a one-man drama based on the history of Prime Minister Lloyd George.”

The drama is part of the wider programme the theatre company Mewn Cymeriad.

The first performance will be staged in the Neuadd, Llanystumdwy, this Thursday, 23 June, at 7pm.

Tickets can be booked at the museum between 10.30am and 5pm.