THE expected opening date for the new £46m Dyfi Bridge has been pushed back again to the autumn - but it is still expected to be open this year.
In January 2020, plans to build the much-needed bridge across the river Dyfi in Machynlleth were given the go-ahead by the Welsh Government.
Construction work had been due to start in summer 2020, with a completion date of summer 2022, but this was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In February 2021, the Welsh Government announced work was set to begin in March with an expected end date of spring 2023.
That date was then pushed back to summer 2023.
Now the expected date has been pushed back again to Autumn 2023, the Welsh Government has said.
The new development will see a viaduct built across the floodplain and a river bridge across the Afon Dyfi approximately 480 metres upstream of the existing bridge.
The current 19th century stone bridge, is narrow and offers poor visibility and no footways, and is frequently closed due to flooding.
The bridge’s closures can impact on the community’s ability to access key services such as healthcare, education and public transport in Machynlleth and beyond.