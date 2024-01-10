The new Dyfi Valley bridge will open to the public for one morning only this weekend - and you need to buy tickets to take part.
The long-awaited A487 bridge over Afon Dyfi will open to the public for a fun run to raise money for two local causes.
The lucky ticket holders will be able to run, walk, or skip across the 725m length of the bridge next to Machynlleth this Saturday 13 January thanks to the Bro Ddyfi Appeal Committee.
The Facebook event page reads: "The event gives you exclusive access to the bridge before it opens to the public in Spring 2024, and will be the only opportunity to walk across the bridge with no traffic."
A five-kilometre fun run will begin at 10am involving three and a half laps of the bridge, followed by a 1.4 mile walk at 11am.
Ticket sales launched on New Year's Day, and as of 8 January over 200 tickets had already been sold, with sales closing Thursday 11 January at 5pm.
In coordination with Alun Griffiths Contractors who have been building the bridge for the last three years, the tickets will raise money for the Machynlleth Rotary Club and Urdd Eisteddfod Maldwyn 2024.
To take part tickets range from £12 for the fun run or £10 for the walk for adults, with concessionary rates for children and families.
Tickets will only be available on the day if they do not sell out online first. Parking by the bridge will be reserved for those with access needs, with organisers encouraging all other attendees to use Machynlleth's public car park.
Vegetable soup will be available at the White Lion pub on Pentrerhedyn Street in the town centre for all ticketholders.