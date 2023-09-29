A new funding pot has been opened for Cardis to help boost rural areas.
The Cynnal y Cardi Fund opened on Thursday, 28 September, which is delivered by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a grant scheme administered by Ceredigion County Council to deliver activity in Ceredigion across two of the Investment Priorities: Communities & Place and Supporting Local Business.
The community side of the fund is designed to provide opportunities for organisations to deliver services or working with rural communities to pilot new ways of working to trial ideas that tackle issues aligned with key priorities; strengthen and support local communities, building pride in place whilst supporting the local economy and creating safe green spaces, a resilient, healthy and vibrant economic neighbourhood.
These measures can be focused on in many ways; improvements to existing sites and areas, climate change, visitors experience, creative industries sector, feasibility studies, succession planning, community measures to combat the cost of living and investment for improving digital infrastructure within local communities.
The supporting local business element is designed to boost our local economy by supporting new and existing businesses. Providing support with greener spaces, lessening our carbon footprint by decreasing decarbonisation, energy efficiency and digital support. The fund will focus on entrepreneurship activity, business support for start up’s and growth development to drive innovation and gain skills as to create the conditions to create jobs of higher value in the economy.
Cllr Clive Davies, the Council’s Cabinet Member responsible for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “I would encourage any local group or business who wants to make a difference to their community to apply for the Cynnal y Cardi Fund. "These funding opportunities support our Corporate Priorities to boost the economy, support businesses and enable employment along with strengthening the resilience of our communities to become more sustainable, green and well connected.”
The closing date for applications is 11:59pm on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.