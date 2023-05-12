New giant deck chairs have been installed along Aberystwyth promenade and a return of a permanent town market could be on the horizon ahead of the summer season.
Town councillor Kerry Ferguson announced the deck chairs’ arrival and promised there was more to come for residents.
Eventually four will be set up on the promenade with one on South Beach, one by Castle Point and another to be installed once Ceredigion County Council works have been completed on a new sandpit in place of the old paddling pool.
Cllr Ferguson said: “The town council has installed four deckchairs along the prom for the summer months - really chuffed to see people already taking photos on them this morning. Have you found them all?
She added: “The town council has been working on a lot of ideas for Aberystwyth, and the deck chairs are just one small part of that.
“We have adopted many of the green spaces in town which enjoyed gorgeous daffodils over the spring and should start blooming again soon to bring some colour to the town.
“And we are also hosting our first market tomorrow (Saturday 13 May) near the Market Hall in the ‘Old Town’.
“If the market is a success, we hope to do this on a fortnightly or monthly basis."
Her colleague Cllr Emlyn Jones said: “Ready for the summer, new, bright deckchairs have been put in place by Aberystwyth Town Council.
“I also had a lovely chat with a family from Abergavenny who love coming to Aberystwyth and were thrilled with the new chairs.”