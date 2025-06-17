A Porthmadog woman has been handed a conditional discharge after admitting drug possession.
Emma Davies, of Room 3, Ty Adferiad, 112 High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Southpoer, Merseyside, on 8 October last year.
Magistrates handed Davies a six month conditional discharge.
She must also pay £85 costs and a £26 victim fund surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.