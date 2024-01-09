A GP surgery in Llanilar which was due to merge with an Aberystwyth practice before withdrawing from the plan has announced a new partner will now be joining from April.
In November, Ystwyth Medical Group and Llanilar Health Centre, proposed a merger to provide services at both sites from 1 April, with preparations for the move “well underway.”
At the time, the practices said the proposal would have ensured the future of the GP surgery in Llanilar, which has been run by a single doctor - Dr Deanna Evans - for several months.
The plan was scotched after “a change in circumstances for Llanilar Health Centre”, the practices said in a joint statement at the turn of the year.
Now Llanilar Health Centre has announced it will be getting a new partner to join Deanna Evans - a move which will secure the future of the surgery.
In a statement Llanilar Health Centre said: “As a follow up to our last announcement regarding our withdrawal from merger talks with the Ystwyth Medical Group, we are pleased to announce that Dr Olufemi Asanbe will be joining Dr Deanna Evans as a GP Partner from 1 April 2024.
“With Dr Femi’s experience and dedication to patient care, we believe he will be an asset to our team and will help us continue providing high quality healthcare.”