Plans for a new home for the owners of a well-established Ceredigion boat and machinery storage centre to allow them to keep an eye on equipment worth as much as £1m have been refused “with a heavy heart” as the applicant had not provided enough information.
The scheme for a new home in connection with Cambrian Marine Centre, Tegfan, was recommended for refusal at a September Ceredigion County Council planning meeting.
Members heard neighbouring businesses had previously been the victim of “sophisticated thefts,” and any such theft would do “reputational damage” to the business for boat owners, who “hand over their boats with confidence”.
Committee members at the meeting debated the officer recommendation and the “messy” application, agreeing to a ‘cooling-off’ period for further discussion with the applicant on the housing need, the application returning to the October meeting when it was again recommended for refusal.
Members heard that no further supporting information had been submitted in support of the application, which had “been on the books for over two years.”
Members backed the recommendation to refuse the scheme, with committee chair Cllr Ifan Davies expressing his hope it would lead to “a stronger application” being submitted in the future.