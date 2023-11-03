HIGH house prices and low incomes means homes in Ceredigion are “unaffordable to many”, with work needed to build affordable homes and make existing stock more energy efficient in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, an accepted new council strategy has laid out.
Ceredigion County Council approved its new Housing Strategy for 2023 to 2028 during a full council meeting on 26 October.
The new strategy comes in the wake of rising prices and stagnant wages exacerbated by a house price boom during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The meeting heard that the housing situation in the county is now facing “challenges on an unprecedented scale.”
A report on the new strategy said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced change and challenges on an unprecedented scale, with significant issues being brought to the fore.
“Challenges faced include economic recession, tackling the national housing crisis and responding to homelessness, whilst continuing to meet the changing needs of Ceredigion.”
A consultation was held on the strategy, which received more than 30 responses.
While no concrete plans to tackle any of the issues raised in the report have yet been made, detailed plans are set to follow after the strategy was accepted by members.
Cllr Paul Hinge told members at the meeting that he welcomed the new strategy saying he was “really pleased with it” and was “looking forward to seeing the action plan that comes out of it.”
The report said: “Housing plays a critical role in influencing the health and well-being of the residents of Ceredigion.
“It is important that we consider the demands of future generations, their needs and preferences and how we can ensure they are catered for when developing this strategy.
“With high house prices and low incomes, Ceredigion is unaffordable to many, making it harder for first time buyers and local people to remain in their communities.
“In addition, much of the housing stock has low energy efficiency ratings and when factoring in low incomes, there are a significant number of households facing fuel poverty.
“With an ageing population, we need houses that can be adapted, which can sustain people at different stages of their lifetime.
“This will go a long way to ensure a healthier population, alongside better use of existing housing stock, improved standards and living conditions, and supporting people in their own homes, all of which are a priority.
“Improving the quality of housing which is suitably located can make it possible for people to live at home for longer; it has the potential to create more resilient and connected communities.”
“Housing plays a key role in ensuring that our residents and communities are given opportunities to succeed in the challenges ahead.
“The strategy aims to tackle these challenges and grasp the opportunities available to us through working with residents and partners.”