A pub in Aberystwyth has a new landlord and landlady at the helm.
Adrian Sutton and Anna Louise Bradley have taken over the running of The Black Lion in Llanbadarn Fawr.
The couple announced the news on the pub’s Facebook page on Wednesday, 23 July.
The post reads: “Exciting News! We have just taken over The Black Lion — and we couldn’t be more excited (and a little emotional, if we’re honest)!
“As locals ourselves, this pub means a lot to us. It holds so many memories, and we know it does for many of you too. One thing we would like to do is create a memory wall. If you have any photos that we could use for this that would be amazing.
“Although we have lots of work to do and some changes to come, we’ll be opening the doors this Friday, 25 July at 4pm. Pop in for a drink, say hello, and help us toast to a new chapter at the heart of the village.
“This isn’t our official grand opening just yet, so stay tuned right here for updates, plans, and plenty of good things to come.
“See you at the bar!
“Ade and Anna.”
The couple have been welcomed behind the bar.
In a Facebook post on Friday, 25 July, they said: “Well that’s a wrap for our first day as landlords of the Black Lion.
“We are overwhelmed that so many people turned up to support us and it was amazing to see the pub come alive inside and out.
“Thank you all so much for your lovely comments of support that we have had, sorry we haven’t been able to respond individually, it’s been a crazy few days.”
Whilst they work on opening the kitchen, the pub’s opening hours are Sunday–Thursday, 4pm-11pm, Friday, 2pm-12.30am and Saturday, 2pm-12am.
