Over one thousand people turned out for Aberystwyth’s Red Line protest, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.
Organisers estimate over 1,200 people attended the march on 26 July, in which a 500m red banner was carried through the town symbolising “the red lines that have been crossed in Gaza”.
Aberystwyth’s mayor and councillors joined the crowd, having raised the Palestine flag above the town.
The banner travelled from Bournemouth on its tour across the UK, with other Red Line protests having taken place outside the Houses of Parliament, Senedd and the White House.
A spokesperson for Palestine Solidarity Aberystwyth, who organised the protest, said: “Every hand that holds the Red Line is united in defiance and in hope.
“Israel has crossed every red line imaginable — bombing civilians, razing hospitals, starving children.”
Another organiser said the numbers were over double what they had anticipated, with one seasoned activist describing it as one of the “biggest protests Aberystwyth has ever seen”.
Another spokesperson said: “The tide is turning.
“We’re seeing people who’ve never been involved in activism showing up and standing together in solidarity - it’s powerful...
“To every single person who showed up — you made this happen.
“You are the movement.”
More than 60 groups joined from trade unions to faith organisations, environmental and peace networks and other regional Palestine solidarity groups.
The rally raised over £1,140 to be donated to Hands Up Project - a Palestinian children’s charity, the Samir Foundation, which trains medics in Gaza, and the Sameer Project, distributing emergency aid in Palestine.
Speakers at the rally included Feda, a Palestinian woman who brought people to tears with her testimony, a Palestinian ambassador of the Samir Foundation, a Jewish speaker from Na’amod, a movement of British Jews opposing Israel’s actions, and representatives of Cymdeithas yr Iaith (the Welsh Language Society).
