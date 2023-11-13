Following a period of inactivity owing to the Covid lockdown, Papur Sain Ceredigion Talking Newspaper (PSCTN) has been relaunched.
At its resumed AGM, held on 28 October at HAHAV Plas Antaron, chairman Sydney G Smith of Waunfawr said: “At the original AGM in June, there was a call to close the service, but following a threat to the future of the service permission was granted to restart the service – three months was given as a test period.
‘‘I’m very pleased to say that over 35 volunteers answered the call, which provided the platform to enable the service to again operate.”
PSCTN is a registered charity and relies on cash donations to cover its operating costs. It operates with groups of volunteers divided into three groups: cutters, readers and recorders.
All visually impaired people wishing to have Ceredigion and the surrounding area’s news are most welcome to join.
Mr Smith added: ‘‘At the October meeting Emyr R Hughes of Rhydyfelin was appointed secretary and Lorely Lansley of Penparcau appointed as treasurer. Myself and the two remaining officials were proposed as trustees.”
After the meeting, Mr Smith said: “We had a very successful meeting, where thanks were given to all those who had assisted the service up to its Covid postponement. A vote of thanks was also given to Eirwen Booth for her role as previous chair and her team and for their devoted service during that time.
“We continue to seek volunteers as well as listeners. The time involvement is not considered onerous – that being a couple of hours on early Wednesday evenings, currently at Plas Antaron, but we continue to seek other suitable premises from the new year.”
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]