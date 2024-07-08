Dr Toby Driver of the Commission, who has contributed much to the project success, is delighted with the map, saying: “We’re very happy with the new Pendinas access map, brilliantly drawn by Carys Tait. The Pendinas and Tan-y-bwlch Local Nature Reserve is a real treasure for all Aberystwyth residents, but sometimes it can be difficult to know just how to access it. This new map shows footpaths, car parks and all the archaeology and wildlife highlights visitors can see, including the mighty Pendinas hillfort! ’