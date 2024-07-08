A new map has been created that will allow people to explore Pendinas’ 2,000 years of history.
The Iron Age hillfort that overlooks Penparcau is thought to be the largest coastal hillfort along Cardigan Bay and more complex than any others found locally.
The map also highlights the diverse and rich nature Pendinas is home to along with details of the Wellington monument that sits atop the hill as a commemoration to the Battle of Waterloo.
All these aspects of Pendinas, and many more are celebrated and depicted in a wonderful colourful pictorial map by the contemporary artist Carys Tait, and commissioned by the Pendinas Hillfort Community Archaeology Project, one of the lasting legacies from its two-year project.
Created by Carys Tait, known for her bold, detailed, and always engaging artwork, the map vividly explores the themes of flora and fauna, history and archaeology, and embraces the sheer joy of getting out and about and exploring this magnificent hillfort. All these elements have been skillfully woven together pictorially to create an indispensable and vibrant new map accessible to everyone.
Dr Toby Driver of the Commission, who has contributed much to the project success, is delighted with the map, saying: “We’re very happy with the new Pendinas access map, brilliantly drawn by Carys Tait. The Pendinas and Tan-y-bwlch Local Nature Reserve is a real treasure for all Aberystwyth residents, but sometimes it can be difficult to know just how to access it. This new map shows footpaths, car parks and all the archaeology and wildlife highlights visitors can see, including the mighty Pendinas hillfort! ’
Copies of this map will soon be available in a new free printed and digital publication on the hillfort. A book entitled Discovering Pendinas Hillfort will be launched at the Pendinas Hillfort Festival of Archaeology at the Hub: the Penparcau Community Centre on 27 July.
Printed copies of the book will also be distributed to local schoolchildren and local groups. There are also plans to create a number of exhibition panels, displaying the map in local schools and the Penparcau Community Centre as well as sharing the image with the county council.
The Pendinas Hillfort Archaeology Project is a two-year partnership project between the Royal Commission and Heneb-The Trust for Welsh Archaeology (formerly Dyfed Archaeological Trust). Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with additional support from Cadw, it has helped researchers discover more about this spectacular Iron Age hillfort.