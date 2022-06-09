New mayor ‘excited to redress’ town’s problems

The incoming mayor Cllr Jeremy Paige said he was “excited” to redress "some of the many problems identified over the last two or three years”. ( John Lucas/Cambrian News )

The newly appointed Machynlleth mayor is “excited redress some of the many problems identified over the last two or three years”.

Councillor Jeremy Paige was elected mayor at the AGM, on Monday, 16 May, with Cllr Ann MacGarry elected as deputy mayor.

During the meeting, Cllr Paige said he was “excited to start his task to redress some of the many problems identified over the last two or three years”. Cllr Paige is keen to tackle bad comments in the local press, over the lack of Machynlleth Town Council accounts since December 2019. Now this “is being remedied”, Cllr Paige said he was hopeful for a “happy outcome” by the town council’s summer break in August.

With repairs to the town clock due to start, Cllr Paige thanked the Plas Facilities Manager for her hard work and hoped the work should be done to celebrate the 150th anniversary in 2023.