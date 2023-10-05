Blood Bikes Wales Aberystwyth has a new motorbike thanks to the support of Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends, business owners and members of the public.
Over the course of the year various fundraising events have taken place in support of volunteers including fun days, live music events and pub quizzes.
The new bike officially entered service on Sunday, 1 October and was immediately put to use transferring blood samples between local Hywel Dda hospitals.
At the official handover event, which took place at Bronglais Hospital yesterday, Wednesday, 4 October, Elinor Powell, Chair of Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF), presented the keys for the new motorcycle to Mathew Leeman of Blood Bikes Wales.
She said: “As the new officers of Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends we are absolutely delighted to aid the purchase of this new motorcycle for the Blood Bikes Wales charity.
“We know how important this charity is for our local community as we have our own personal experiences of needing the services these volunteers provide in support of Hywel Dda.
“Blood Bikes Wales is imperative in our rural community and we wholeheartedly support them having a base here in Aberystwyth, albeit they have to travel around the whole of Wales.
“We would be delighted to continue to support Blood Bikes Wales in the future with anything they need to continue their voluntary operations. I’m sure our CBLF members would like to thank Mathew and his colleagues for their tireless work in keeping this vital charity going.”
Mathew said: “Can I take this opportunity to thank Elinor and her colleagues from CBLF, and everyone that has held a fundraising event or donated towards the purchase of this new Blood Bike. Your support is vital, and truly appreciated.
“In keeping with a long-standing tradition of naming Blood Bikes, the new motorcycle will be known as ‘Gwen’ in memory of Elinor’s late mother who, for many years, worked as a radiographer in Bronglais Hospital.”
Blood Bikes Wales is comprised entirely of volunteers, receives no funding and is entirely reliant on support from the public and local business. Riders provide a rapid response, out of hours, transport service to the NHS across Wales. Aberystwyth Blood Bikers provide extensive support to Hywel Dda operations across mid Wales.
Watch our video above to see Elinor Powell hand over the keys of the new motorbike to Mathew Leeman of Blood Bikes Wales.