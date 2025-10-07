Hannah Schafer was illegally taken from her Sumud Flotilla boat on 2 October by the Israeli forces as the group of volunteers attempted to deliver aid to Gaza.
After five days in Israeli detention, she has been released along with what is said to be the remaining volunteers from the flotilla.
This morning (7 October), the first footage of the 62-year-old sailing instructor since her capture shows her arriving from a coach, using crutches due to an injured ankle.
The video shows people embracing, chanting ‘Free Palestine’, volunteers all dressed in the same white and grey uniforms.
They had been held in the notorious Zetziot prison over the weekend.
In the crowd with her is Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, who is embraced in the foreground.
Over the weekend, news arrived that Hannah may face an Israeli court after refusing to sign a deportation waiver.
It is not yet known whether this went ahead.
According to a UK Foreign Office official, Hannah reports that she injured her ankle herself whilst still on the boat, and was given crutches after being taken to Ashdod port by Israeli authorities.
The official describes her as being in “good spirits”.
It is not known when the volunteers' flight home from Amman will be, or via where.
It follows 161 volunteers being deported to Greece yesterday (6 October), including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and a further 171 deported over the weekend.
