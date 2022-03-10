New officer will lead Welsh language initiative

GWYNEDD Council has appointed a new member of staff to support the development of the county’s Welsh language plan.

Iwan Hywel will take on the role of principal Hunaniaith officer in May. His appointment follows a decision by Gwynedd Council’s cabinet to invest £203,880 to develop the work of county’s menter iaith (Welsh language initiative). He is currently the team leader of Mentrau Iaith Cymru.

Mr Hywel said: “This is a very challenging but exciting job, we have the opportunity to establish Hunaniaith as an independent menter iaith that will create income to promote the Welsh language in Gwynedd.

“The most important things will involve working together, with other community organisations, and listening. It’s people who matter.

“By listening to the voice of the people of Gwynedd and involving them in every step of the journey we can ensure that Hunaniaith will work for the benefit of the language and the people of our county, I am really looking forward to getting started on the work.”

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, cabinet member for corporate support with responsibility for the Welsh language, said: “Gwynedd Council has a long history of promoting and protecting the language.

“We want to see Hunaniaith as a strong menter iaith, which will eventually operate independently from the council, leading the work of ensuring a prosperous future for the Welsh language in communities across our county.

“In order to support these efforts, the council’s cabinet has committed to invest an extra £200,000 to promote and encourage the Welsh language here in Gwynedd. This will mean strengthening the practical presence of Hunaniaith staff on the ground in Gwynedd’s communities.

“I am delighted to welcome Iwan who will be leading the work to the new post of Hunaniaith prinicpal officer. Having worked for Mentrau Iaith Cymru for many years, he brings experience and enthusiasm for the Welsh language and I look forward to seeing him take up the post in May.”