New power lines part of offshore plan

POWER lines could be built through Aberystwyth as part of a plan to upgrade Wales’ electricity network and take advantage of offshore power.

100 miles of power lines could be built from Bangor in the north to Swansea in the south as part of National Grid plans for “a new network need in Wales between north Wales and south Wales” to be “essential” and “options that need acceleration to a 2030 delivery date”.

According to the company, the plans are part of £50bn of investments across the UK’s electricity network and would be the biggest upgrade in 60 years.

No offshore wind farms are planned in Cardigan Bay due to its protected environmental status, the report says.