New power lines part of offshore plan
POWER lines could be built through Aberystwyth as part of a plan to upgrade Wales’ electricity network and take advantage of offshore power.
100 miles of power lines could be built from Bangor in the north to Swansea in the south as part of National Grid plans for “a new network need in Wales between north Wales and south Wales” to be “essential” and “options that need acceleration to a 2030 delivery date”.
According to the company, the plans are part of £50bn of investments across the UK’s electricity network and would be the biggest upgrade in 60 years.
No offshore wind farms are planned in Cardigan Bay due to its protected environmental status, the report says.
But the plans outline that power lines are needed to link new planned wind farms in the south and north of the country to make the new network viable.
