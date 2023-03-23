Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team have installed a new radio network around Cadair Idris to vastly improve the team’s coverage over the mountain.
The repeater network is four base stations around the mountain, each with a radio transmitter and connected to the internet. This gives them the ability to talk to any team member anywhere on Cadair Idris and to track their locations.
It enables team members to have better situational awareness as they search for missing people and casualties, and improves the safety of team members. It also means that a call-out co-ordinator can talk remotely to any hill radio through an internet gateway.
The installation of the radio network would not have been possible without the donations of businesses and property owners living in the area.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said: “Whilst the hundreds of hours of work required was done by team volunteers the equipment cost in the region of £40,000, a huge amount for a small local charity.
“This would not have been possible without the generous donations received from HF holidays, Co-Op community fund, Cambrian Railways partnership and the Blakemore Foundation.
“The community around the mountain have taken an even more active role in the radio network’s set up, with many local property owners allowing the installation of equipment in their properties.”