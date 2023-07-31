A GROUP of friends who cycled from Cardiff to New Quay over the weekend are on course to raise £10,000 for the local RNLI crew.
On Saturday, 29 July, a group of 10 cyclists from Cardiff set out on a 130-mile journey to New Quay, Ceredigion. The challenge (“Cei-diff) was undertaken to support ongoing fundraising efforts to raise £105,600 to cover training costs for New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.
Having set out from Cardiff Bay and visiting RNLI stations in Penarth, Barry, Porthcawl, Aberavon and Burry Port en route, the group reached New Quay by 6.30pm and were welcomed by a reception at New Quay yacht club.
Organiser Emyr Thomas, said: “As a keen water sports enthusiast and regular visitor to New Quay, I have seen first-hand how important a service the RNLI provides. Local people have fought hard to keep the New Quay station in service and the new lifeboat is a vital asset serving the whole of Cardigan Bay. As a group we were keen to play a small part in supporting the fundraising efforts.”
The Cei-diff challenge was supported by Cardiff based businesses Vito Interiors & Building Services and Seel & Co and has raised over £4,000 to date with further match-funding to come from Renishaw.