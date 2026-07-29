New Quay RNLI is inviting local residents and visitors to enjoy a fun-filled family day at its lifeboat station open day on Sunday 23 August from 12pm to 4pm.
The annual event will offer something for all ages, with games, activities, refreshments, raffles and a tombola taking place throughout the afternoon. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet members of the crew, learn more about the RNLI's lifesaving work and get up close to the station's lifeboats.
The open day is one of the station's key fundraising events, helping to support the work of New Quay RNLI's volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ready to respond to emergencies at sea. All proceeds raised on the day will go directly to New Quay Lifeboat Station.
Ed Hides, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said:
"We are looking forward to welcoming the community and visitors to our open day. It's a great opportunity for people to meet the crew, learn more about the RNLI's vital work and enjoy an afternoon of family fun, while helping to raise funds for our lifesaving service."
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