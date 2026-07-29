Cambrian News investigations have previously highlighted the reality facing patients in what many have described as Mid Wales' growing "dental desert". Earlier this year, the newspaper reported cases of children waiting so long for treatment that they were effectively becoming adults before seeing a dentist, while vulnerable patients were being forced to travel hundreds of miles or seek expensive private care. One Aberystwyth heart patient told the Cambrian News he had been unable to access NHS dental care since 2022, leaving him unable to replace faulty dentures and affecting his ability to follow a medically recommended diet.