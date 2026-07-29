Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is the worst in Wales for children’s neurodevelopment waiting lists, according to new figures.
Nearly 7,000 children and young people with conditions such as autism and ADHDs are waiting for a neurodevelopment assessment, as performance against NHS waiting target times continues to dip, official health board figures reveal.
Data from BCUHB shows that 6,920 young patients were on the waiting list for assessments at the end of March 2026.
The figures relate to children and teenagers under 18 waiting to be assessed.
According to the report, the health board ranks seventh out of the seven health boards in Wales.
Under Welsh Government targets, health boards are expected to assess 80 per cent of children within 26 weeks of referral.
But in March 2026, just 12.3 per cent were seen within six months, meaning 87.7 per cent of children and young people were waiting to be seen longer than the six-month benchmark.
This represents a fall from 14.4 per cent seen, or 85.6 per cent still waiting, in April 2025.
According to the report, the “all-Wales position” (average) is 24.1 per cent in March 2026.
The health board acknowledged changes to the system needed to be made. The report stated: “It is recognised nationally that current service models for children and young people requiring assessment, diagnosis, and support for neurodivergent conditions are no longer fit for purpose.
“In recognition of this, health boards in Wales are working alongside local Children’s Regional Partnership Boards and Welsh Government to develop appropriate service models and pathways that better meet the needs of children and young people.”
The report added: “In the meantime, the health board is taking action to reduce the waiting times for children needing access to the service, including insourcing and outsourcing additional capacity.”
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