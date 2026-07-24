Emergency services rushed to rescue two people who fell out of an upturned dinghy at St Tudwal’s sound.
Abersoch RNLI was called out at 2.14pm on 18 July. As they travelled to the scene they were told that the casualty vessel, a Topper dinghy, and both casualties were now safely ashore at Machroes beach.
The lifeboat crew headed to the beach to check on them. They were both equipped with life-jackets and found to be fit and well.
The lifeboat left the casualties at 2.47pm and returned to the lifeboat station where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service at 3.20pm.
If you get into difficulty or spot someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
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