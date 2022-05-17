New Quay residents association’s £342 boost for lifeboat

Paul Lewis from Schooner Park residents association presents a cheque to New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Couch ( RNLI )

New Quay RNLI recently received a kind donation of £342.50 from the Schooner Park Residents Association.

Paul Lewis came to the lifeboat station to present a cheque to Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Couch.

Mr Couch said: “We would like to thank the Schooner Park Residents Association for their kind donation to New Quay RNLI.

“The RNLI is a charity and relies on fundraising and donations. Our volunteers provide a 24 hour search and rescue service and is independent of the Coastguard and government.”