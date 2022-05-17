New Quay residents association’s £342 boost for lifeboat
Wednesday 18th May 2022 6:59 am
Paul Lewis from Schooner Park residents association presents a cheque to New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Couch (RNLI )
New Quay RNLI recently received a kind donation of £342.50 from the Schooner Park Residents Association.
Paul Lewis came to the lifeboat station to present a cheque to Lifeboat Operations Manager Roger Couch.
Mr Couch said: “We would like to thank the Schooner Park Residents Association for their kind donation to New Quay RNLI.
“The RNLI is a charity and relies on fundraising and donations. Our volunteers provide a 24 hour search and rescue service and is independent of the Coastguard and government.”
If you would like to donate to New Quay Lifeboat Station, please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/new-quayrnli.
