New Quay RNLI launched at 5pm on Saturday, 25 May to assist a casualty with a suspected broken leg.
With three crew members on board, the lifeboat made good time to Coybal beach, near New Quay and located the casualty.
New Quay RNLI helm Dylan Price said: “We provided casualty care and with assistance from colleagues from New Quay Coastguard we transferred the casualty to the inshore lifeboat. We returned to New Quay harbour to meet transport to take the casualty to hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery.
“We were also paged for service earlier last Saturday; two paddleboarders were in difficulty in the bay in an offshore wind. However, one of the local dolphin trip boats assisted the casualties and all were safe.”