New Quay’s new lifeboat continues to journey towards mid Wales, with its five-man crew now on the way to Dunmore East in the Republic of Ireland.
The lifeboat left Poole earlier this week and will arrive in New Quay this Sunday, where it will be welcomed. Updates from the crew are being posted on New Quay Lifeboat station’s Facebook page. A post from yesterday reads: “We spent last night in Newlyn… This morning, as we passed the old lifeboat station at Penlee Point, we stopped to pay our respects to the eight lifeboat volunteers who didn't return. It was a very sobering moment for our crew.
"Next stop Dunmore East.”
The crew will steer their new £2.5m lifeboat towards Pwllheli after that, ahead of their arrival at the vessel's new home in New Quay this Sunday, 25 June.
It is the realisation of a dream for the RNLI crew at New Quay and the local community who have been hard at work fundraising to raise more than £100,000 towards crew training and transportation costs for the lifeboat.
The state-of-the-art lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, will receive a welcome on her return home, with a party on the quayside and a flotilla of local boats. Aberystwyth and Cardigan RNLI lifeboats will launch to meet her in the bay.
New Quay’s RNLI Coxswain had the important role of bringing the Shannon home. Leaving Poole was a momentous occasion for Dan Potter, who has been an operational volunteer on three different classes oflifeboat – the Oakley class lifeboat – the Mersey and now the Shannon.
Dan said: “We are thoroughly looking forward to this passage and getting fully acquainted with this modern new lifeboat. It’s going to be a long few days, but something we are all thrilled to have been chosen to be part of.
“Bringing the lifeboat home to New Quay is a real honour and something we’re all looking forward to.”
A host of events are planned throughout the day on Sunday including:
· 12.30-1pm A flotilla of local boats including Aberystwyth RNLI and Cardigan RNLI lifeboats will take to the water to meet the new lifeboat
· 1.48pm The arrival of New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V into New Quay harbour.