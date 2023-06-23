The lifeboat left Poole earlier this week and will arrive in New Quay this Sunday, where it will be welcomed. Updates from the crew are being posted on New Quay Lifeboat station’s Facebook page. A post from yesterday reads: “We spent last night in Newlyn… This morning, as we passed the old lifeboat station at Penlee Point, we stopped to pay our respects to the eight lifeboat volunteers who didn't return. It was a very sobering moment for our crew.