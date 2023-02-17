Bernie Davies, New Quay RNLI’s Mechanic said: “There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us and we realise that. But our new lifeboat is going to improve our response times, and the beach recovery will be less labour intensive. It’s the next step forward, and it will make a big difference. There’s no way of thanking our supporters enough for making it all possible. Without them, there is no lifeboat service.”