New Quay RNLI has launched an appeal to raise £105,600 to cover training costs
With New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, coming to New Quay, Ceredigion this summer, the station has launched a fundraising appeal to raise £105,600 to cover the cost of a year’s training for the crew and more.
The new lifeboat has already been funded by the legacy of Mr Frederick Roy Barker, therefore the appeal funds will go towards vital training and equipment for the lifeboat. The money will also cover the transportation cost of the new SLRS unit, the state of the art launch and recovery system that has to travel to New Quay by sea.
This summer the crew will undertake many weeks of training with specialist staff staying in New Quay to give the crew hands on training on the new lifeboat. New Quay’s coxswains and mechanics will be travelling to the RNLI College in Poole to attend courses on the new equipment.
Bernie Davies, New Quay RNLI’s Mechanic said: “There’s a lot of hard work ahead of us and we realise that. But our new lifeboat is going to improve our response times, and the beach recovery will be less labour intensive. It’s the next step forward, and it will make a big difference. There’s no way of thanking our supporters enough for making it all possible. Without them, there is no lifeboat service.”
New Quay Lifeboat Station has been at the heart of the community since 1864 and, since 1970, the volunteers have launched 1,029 times, saving 233 lives.
Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI’s Coxswain said: “I’ve been on the lifeboat 44 years. When I was 15, I went over the side of a fishing boat – I nearly drowned. The boat’s skipper was the second coxswain of the RNLI lifeboat, and he saved my life. I soon became a lifeboat man too.
“We’re really excited about receiving our new all-weather lifeboat. And we’ve got some lovely young coxswains so, when I hang my boots up, we’ve got some great guys to replace me.
“Volunteers go to sea in horrendous weather, and we want them to be safe – so they need to be trained. Our new launch and recovery equipment will also help keep us safer from the point of view that we’ll all be inside the boat when we head out into the surf.
“Every penny you put in helps protect us at sea. By supporting this appeal, you’re helping to save people’s lives – it’s what makes us family. I’ve been with the RNLI since I was a boy of 15. I’d do it all again tomorrow.”
Elin Jones, MS and Presiding Officer of the Senedd, on a recent visit to the station wished the appeal well and urged people far and wide to support this worthy cause.
Ms Jones said: “The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea and relies on charitable donations. The volunteers at New Quay Lifeboat Station provide a 24-hour search and rescue service and is a vital service in Ceredigion and throughout Cardigan Bay. We are all delighted that the new lifeboat is arriving this summer and we urge everyone to get behind the lifeboat station and donate what they can, be that time or money.”
There will be a schedule of fundraising events taking place throughout the year for everyone to join in. If you would like to volunteer for the fundraising appeal please contact Alice Coleman [email protected] or if you would like to donate go or the website www.rnli.org/NewQuayAppeal.