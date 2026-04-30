In the early hours of Thursday, 30 April, 22 of the 58 vessels that form the Global Sumud Flotilla were illegally intercepted by Israeli naval forces whilst in international waters outside of Greece.
The Flotilla represents the largest ever sea mission attempting to bring aid to Gaza and end the decades-long sea blockade by Israel.
New Quay sailor Hannah Schafer, aboard the Azur boat as part of the flotilla, remains uncaptured as she and her crew continue their voyage to Gaza.
Speaking to the Cambrian News from Greek waters outside Crete, the 62-year-old said her crew were in good spirits, catching up on food and rest after a long night: “People think we’re mad for going into a warzone, but the Israeli’s have brought the warzone to us, 600 miles from Gaza.
“They’re obviously really worried about what we’re doing to put loads of resources into intercepting boats and kidnapping people.
“They’ve targeted some of the lead boats. What they don’t realise is that the flotilla is full of exceptional people.
“For everybody they take away, there’ll be three more people to step up and do what’s needed.”
At 18.55 UTC, multiple boats reported communications being jammed, followed by sightings of drones and military vessels.
Israeli military then boarded 22 boats at gunpoint with over 180 people aboard, kidnapping some of them whilst leaving others stranded without functioning vessels.
The boats boarded included sailors Chris Hill from Clwt y Bont near Caernarfon, on board the Eros 1st and Martin Guilfoyle from Burry Port on board the Romantica.
Gur Tsabar, spokesperson for the Global Sumud Flotilla, said in a statement to Al Jazeera: This is illegal under international law.
“Israel has no jurisdiction in these waters.
“Boarding these boats amounts to illegal detention – potentially kidnapping on the high seas.
“It’s critical that all governments act now.
“Every government has an obligation to protect the over 400 civilians on board and to uphold international law.
“Silence in this moment is absolute complicity.”
The Israeli foreign ministry said: “Due to the large numbers of vessels participating in the flotilla and the risk of escalation, and the need to prevent the breach of a lawful blockade, an early action was required.
"The operation was carried out in international waters peacefully and without any casualties.
“An initial inspection of the vessels revealed materials that appear to be drugs and contraceptives.”
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