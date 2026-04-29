A proposal to develop 25 houses in Chwilog has been rejected.
Eight Gwynedd Council planning members turned down the homes on 27 April, with no abstentions and four in favour.
The application by Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd and Grŵp Cynefin involved the creation of an estate of affordable homes, new vehicle access from the B4354 and associated works on land adjoining Brynhyfryd/Cae Capel.
The properties included a mix of social rent housing and some intermediate affordable rented housing.
Planning officers said the homes met “local housing needs” and a “comprehensive” language assessment concluded that accepting the scheme could create “a substantial positive impact on the linguistic resilience of Chwilog”.
The plan prompted a 160-signature petition opposing the scheme.
A public consultation also highlighted a raft of concerns including fears of “over development” and concerns about “causing substantial harm to the character and language balance of the community”.
During the meeting, public speaker Trefor Morris said: “The majority of people in Chwilog are against the application, an area where housing had already been built.
“Our feeling in Chwilog is that more [housing] will have a negative impact on the community, the school and Welsh language.”
There were already “not enough facilities” to accommodate more people, there’s no shop, Post Office and a “weak” bus service to cope with a larger population, he said.
He added: “The pavement from the access would end near the edge of the telephone exchange…so residents using the pavement would have to step out into the road, very dangerous for the elderly, disabled, and children.”
He also disputed findings of a transport survey which he claimed was compiled in the “quietest month of the year” which he said was “unfair and incorrect”.
Speaking for the agents, Sioned Edwards said the homes provided “a logical extension to the village” and were designed to meet “the increasing needs for affordable homes” and were “in response to a local housing crisis”.
She said a “comprehensive language assessment had been submitted,” adding that there was “no evidence presented to suggest the homes would have a harmful impact on the Welsh language”.
“The housing will be let to people locally, with a high percentage being Welsh speakers,” she said.
Cllr Rhys Tudur, who represents the Llanystumdwy ward, said “nearly everyone is against this application”.
He described how the local community council had “unanimously objected” and that 160 signatures on a petition represented a “substantial number” for the small village.
Waunfawr councillor Edgar Wyn Owen proposed accepting the scheme, saying there was “a need for affordable homes” and they were “earmarked in an area already allocated for housing”.
“The 160 signature petition against, it is not a referendum, we must go with the planning advice,” he said.
He was concerned the plan could be successfully appealed and create costs for the local authority.
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones, Gorllewin Tywyn ward, said: “There is a need for homes like these in our area.
“These are all to be 100 per cent affordable homes, looking at the lists there are 79 people waiting for homes.”
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