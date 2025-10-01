A New Quay woman has spoken from the Global Sumud Flotilla stating “if I die I won’t regret coming” as they reach 120 nautical miles from Gaza.
Hannah Schafer is one of an estimated 500 people on the flotilla, and believed to be the only person from Wales on the voyage to break the sea and aid blockade of Gaza.
The 65-year-old left her life as a sailing instructor with Cardigan Bay Water Sports to join the flotilla in Barcelona, setting sail on 31 August, “I put myself forward just to do something”.
The flotilla, made up of more than 50 vessels, is the largest flotilla mission to Gaza to date and is now entering the high-risk zone where other flotillas have faced attacks.
Previous flotillas including Greta Thunberg’s Madleen Flotilla in June were intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces, breaking international maritime law, with the most deadly in 2010 when 10 activists were killed aboard.
Speaking to the Cambrian News on 30 September from the 48-foot sailing boat Hio with nine others aboard, Hannah described spirits as “high”, though they are trained for any eventuality: “Gaza is in sight now [their estimated arrival to Gaza is Thursday morning].
“Obviously, it's a very small space with people I’ve never met before, so it's quite intense, but fortunately they’re all lovely and I’ve made some solid friends.
“I feel really good that we’re nearly there, looking forward to delivering the aid.
“We’ve been briefed on all possible outcomes, I understand we may be intercepted and arrested by the Israeli’s who are threatening to lock us up.
“If that happens, it happens - hopefully it won’t, but I won’t regret having come.
“If the boat gets sunk and I die, I won’t regret coming on the mission.
“Sometimes you’ve just got to do your best to help.”
Israel’s public broadcaster Kan has reported the Israeli military is preparing to intercept the flotilla using naval commandos and warships, aiming to sink some of the flotilla vessels and tow the remaining to shore.
The broadcaster stated Israel would detain the 500 citizens, including Greta Thunberg, lawyers, politicians and journalists, and deport them.
Hannah has left behind friends, family, nieces and nephews who are keeping up-to-date with her journey via WhatsApp.
But Hannah said the voyage had already been “a journey and a half” - only last night they faced “intimidating manoeuvres” from two Israeli vessels according to Reuters.
This follows drone attacks on 8 and 9 September near Tunisia investigated by BBC Verify as having involved grenades dropped by drones, and another alleged attack on 23 September near Crete.
Israel has not taken responsibility for any of the alleged attacks.
Since the flotilla set sail, more than 80 MPs have written to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper urging the government to protect the UK citizens aboard from Israeli attacks, and naming Israel as responsible for the September attacks.
In 2024, UN experts stated, “the Freedom Flotilla has the right of free passage in international waters, and Israel must not interfere with its freedom of navigation, long recognised under international law.”
Hannah explained: “It feels risky for us, but compared to what the people in Gaza are suffering, it doesn’t really compare.”
In the meantime, Hannah and her crew are sharing increasingly frequent updates as they near the aid’s destination: “Our governments should’ve been doing this.
“I’m looking forward to getting home at the end of it all, but any risk has got to be worth it to try and change the situation there and open up an aid corridor.
“It’ll be a new chapter.”
