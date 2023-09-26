Members of an Aberystwyth bowls club have received new shirts thanks to local business Greenlands Insurance Services.
Roland Williams of Greenlands visited Queens Road Bowling Club to deliver the new gear to the players.
The club is also looking to recruit new members for next season, both established or just starting. Families are also welcome.
If you are interested starting in April for next season, contact the club on 07855 128345, or via its website at queensroadbowlingclub.co.uk and Facebook page.
