B&M will open a new store in Porthmadog creating 35 jobs.
In a welcome boost to the local economy, B&M is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new store on Madoc Street, Porthmadog.
The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Wilko store which provides a space of 16,033sqft.
It will undergo "a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Thursday, 18 January," B&M said.
The store will sell branded groceries including food, drink and pet food. There will also be a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games and gifts.
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”