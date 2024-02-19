New trains should be introduced to the Cambrian Coast line by the end of the year, Barmouth councillors have been told.
Cllr Trevor Roberts told fellow councillors at a meeting of Barmouth Town Council that the new trains along the Machynlleth to Pwllheli line are due this year, with a plan to bring one to Barmouth for the public to see it.
He added that as the trains are higher than the existing ones, work will be needed on platform stations along the line, or higher ramps, to allow wheelchair access.