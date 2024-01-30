New CCTV footage has revealed the strange behaviour of the suspect behind a poison pen hate letter.
The "go back to Brummyland" hate letter was placed outside a resident's house on Iorwerth Avenue in Aberystwyth on 8 January at 6.08pm- but a new video reveals the suspect returned just minutes later.
The CCTV revealed by the victim Ben Williams shows the suspect, likely a male wearing a hood and obscuring their face, returned at 6.14pm [the clock on the CCTV not adjusted for British day-light savings time] to the driveway where they had placed the letter, unsettlingly wrapped in a sealed polythene bag.
It is unclear what the suspect is doing on the driveway as the CCTV doesn't extend that far, but Ben assumes they are returning to the letter after the 6.08pm footage showed the person taking the letter out of their pocket/bag before walking down the driveway with it.
The video shows Ben and his partner, Jess, then returning to their house on Iorwerth Avenue by car seconds after the suspect walks off.
Ben didn't discover the horribly worded note until the Tuesday morning, tucked into a stack of wood he keeps on his drive.
The Welsh-British doorman, 56, said: "This thing has taken over my life- I want to catch the culprit[s] so bad! I'm still going through the CCTV.
"He puts his bag down before walking down the driveway. He goes to the same place, the area where the note was left, it's not very clear though. Earlier footage shows him pulling a [covering] over his face. We missed the person by seconds as we had then come back from shopping.
"I may have seen him briefly but I can't remember. Perhaps he returned to place something on top of the note so it didn't blow away. My drive is like a wind tunnel even on the stillest days."
The letter said: “Iorwerth Ave was once a quiet, pleasant, residential area until a load of s*** from the Midlands hit it.
"Low-life like you should be forced to live in fenced-in tinker sites preferably back where you came from.
“Why don't you take your clapped-out, crappy boats, jeeps, cars, and your hideous, vomit-inducing accents back to Brummyland and please take a few thousand other y** y*** with you."
Ben, who has worked as a doorman for 34 years and lived on Iorwerth Avenue for nine, has since spent £1,500 on new security equipment for his house after the pair worried for their safety following the incident. His semi-detached red brick property has been in his family for 40 years.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service installed a protection system after police suspected the letter may have Welsh nationalist links, which have historically been linked to arson attacks on English-owned properties.
Ben said: "We were scared to go out the first weekend afterward, to be honest. We didn’t even take the dogs for their weekly run on the beach or in the forest.
"Jess is really struggling mentally when she’s here alone at night while I’m at work on the doors. Every knock or bang outside we’re up the window. I have people to come and housesit so I can go out, it's a horrible way to live and the psychological impact is massive.
"But we're too stubborn to move. We're Y** Y**s or whatever they choose to call us! We're not going to let them disrupt our lives any more than they already have."
In the meantime, wellwishers have been round to the well-known man's house to offer support and cooked meals. Ben said: "I've had a lot of support from the locals and neighbours that know me. I've had pots of jam and all sorts sent! The jam didn't last long, it was too tasty."
Though he's heard nothing from police since the week of the incident, he is hoping a profiler will be put on the case to identify the handwriting from the red-inked letter.
Dyfed Powys police said in a statement today, 30 January: "The investigation is ongoing." Police continue to appeal for information about the letter.