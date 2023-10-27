The Wellbeing Centre in Lampeter - the first of its kind in the county - has been officially opened by Lynne Neagle, MS, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing.
Funded by a Welsh Government Communities for Learning Grant and Ceredigion County Council, the centre commits to transform the county's approach to holistic wellbeing.
Promising an extensive spectrum of services tailored to improve the physical, mental, and social aspects of individuals, the centre also aims to facilitate increased access to vital information, advice, and support on council services for its residents.
Notable upgrades have been made to the centre's infrastructure, including an array of facilities with multi-purpose rooms, meeting rooms, a practical skills room equipped with a kitchen, and a changing places toilet with a shower, hoist and bed.
Further enhancements, following funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, have equipped the centre’s fitness suite.
The scheme received a number of objections when it was proposed, with Lampeter Town Council objecting to the reduction in the sports hall size, as did a local netball club, 18 residents, and the town’s two county councillors at the time.
A petition against the changes to the town's leisure centre attracted more than 600 signatures.
But, the plans went ahead and during the official opening this week, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: "It was a pleasure to welcome the Deputy Minister to the Wellbeing Centre in Lampeter today and for her to see how we are actively looking to do things differently in Ceredigion.
"We see the creation of Wellbeing Centres as a key aspect of delivering our vision of providing value for money and sustainable bilingual public services, that support a strong economy and healthy environment, while promoting well-being in our residents and communities.”
Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said: “I was delighted to visit the Wellbeing Centre in Lampeter to see how these fantastic facilities and the services provided are making a real difference to the community. These types of settings are crucial for the physical and mental health and wellbeing for our communities in Wales.
“The Wellbeing Centre is a fantastic example of how Welsh Government funding, in this case through our Community Hubs Grant, is helping to create a more equal and healthier Wales where everyone has access to services to boost their mental health and wellbeing.”
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services added: “Since the Wellbeing Centre opened in June this year we have seen a positive response from the community as more and more have come to use the different resources. I would encourage the people of Lampeter and surrounding areas to visit the Centre and resources and have a chat with staff. The place is full of resources – something for everyone."
The centre will also be a base to include skills and employment advice, hardship and housing support, services for young people, support for carers, Community Connectors and early support for Mental Health.
Lampeter Wellbeing Centre is open from 8am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.