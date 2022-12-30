A Ceredigion man has spoken of his surprise after being awarded an OBE in the King’s first New Year Honours list.
James Furse, who lives in Llechryd, has been awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his public service.
Lately, Non-Executive Director of National Savings and Investments, Mr Furse has worked for several charitable organisations and health boards during his career as well as retailer John Lewis.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, Mr Furse said: “It is a complete surprise and the very fact that you (Cambrian News) have rung me confirms that it is true.
“It is a huge honour.”
Mr Furse has lived in Llechryd for over five years and was inspired to move to the area when working with King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales on the Cambrian Mountains Initiative.
Mr Furse added: “When working with the King, we visited Tregaron and Aberystwyth often and I always felt this part of the world was overlooked.
“We are happy here. The community has been very welcoming.”
Two west Walians have been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in King Charles III New Year Honours list.
Katharine Margaret Fay FRANCIS from New Quay has been awarded an MBE for services to the Welsh Food and Drink industry.
Veronica Snow from Barmouth has also been awarded an MBE for services to palliative care in Wales. Ms Snow is the National Programme Lead for End of Life Care Wales.
Llanidloes GP, Dr Andrew Raynsford, was also recognised by the King.
The Arwystli Medical Practice GP has been awarded as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for his services to the NHS in Wales.
Dr Raynsford told the Cambrian News: "It is truly a privilege to be able to serve the people of Llanidloes and Mid Wales both in my role as GP and working with Powys THB at G.P Cluster level.
"I am delighted to receive this honour in recognition of the whole team at Arwystli Medical Practice and my G.P Cluster and Health Board colleagues”
Elsewhere, Senior Chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board, Euryl Howells, has been awarded a BEM for his services to the Chaplaincy in NHS Wales.
He has been the Senior Chaplain since 2010 and is respected and relied upon by staff from all parts of the organisation for both his professional and his personal support during trying and difficult times.
He has conducted many funerals, both of staff members and their families, and has set up and run memorial services for babies, children and adults throughout the year.
However, he remains in contact with families long after the tragic event, sending memorial cards to mark the anniversary.
When he is made aware of a death in service, he contacts the next of kin to facilitate the health board’s involvement in any service, taking their lead.
Other Welsh recipients in the 2023 list include Wales captain Sophie Ingle (OBE) for her services to football, founder of retailer Net World Sports Alex Loven (MBE) for services to the economy and to the community in Wrexham and Professor Colin Riordan (CBE), President and Vice-Chancellor of Cardiff University for services to higher education.
From the world of politics, there are Knighthoods for Rhondda MP Chris Bryant and Swansea-born New Forest East MP Julian Lewis, both for political and public service.
Numerous other people from across Wales have been honoured including Bill Carne from Haverfordwest (BEM for services to sport and charity in Pembrokeshire), June Lovell from Mold (BEM for services to the NHS), Nancy Thomas from Monmouth (BEM for services to the NHS) and Major Derek Monroe from Brecon who receives an MBE for services to the Army Cadets.
The Welsh Secretary thanked all those in Wales who have been honoured for their inspirational hard work and achievements.
Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “I am inspired by the invaluable work of the many people from across Wales who have deservedly been recognised on the New Year Honours List.
“It is fantastic to see Welsh recipients from a wide range of backgrounds being recognised. I am thrilled that their commitment to their field – whether it is community work, sport, education or health – has been commended.
“I would like to congratulate all recipients being honoured and thank them for their contribution.”