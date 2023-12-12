A fun 5km to bring in the New Year has been organised to raise money to refurbish Aberdyfi’s playground.
The event on 1 January is open to all, organisers say. “Young, old, fit, not fit, hungover, tee-total, and everything in between. Run, walk or crawl 5K your way.
“A fun, healthy and helpful way to welcome in the New Year. Start 10am prompt from by Aberdyfi RNLI.”
The inaugural event raised £746 and organisers hope to raise lots of money once again this year for Aberdyfi Community Council's playground refurbishment project.
So far, £3,076 has been raised towards the target of £10,000.
The council has set up a GoFund me page where council clerk Sally Andrews explains: “The play equipment in the playground in Aberdyfi is rather tired and we are really keen to replace much of it with something that is more adventurous, inspiring and fun for the children.
“Our vision is a Seaside themed playground complete with a new spiral slide lighthouse, sandbanks and sea creatures to hop between the different elements and encourage imaginative, adventurous play for kids of all ages.
“Would you like to help us create something special in our beautiful village for local and visiting children to enjoy for many years to come?
“The Community Council will be contributing to the cost but can't afford to fund the whole project which will cost in the region of £136,000. (Half of that cost goes on the safety matting!)
“We would love to have a new look playground for summer 2024, so please help us to buy some new equipment for the children!
“Thank you so much for your help.”
To contribute to the GoFund me page, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-buy-some-new-play-equipment. To enter the fundraising event, visit www.weswimrun.org/dyfi-5k.html/.