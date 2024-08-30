A New school will open its doors to pupils when they return to class in Criccieth.
The new-look Ysgol Treferthyr will open its doors for the first time at the start of the autumn term, thanks to an £8.8 million project by Cyngor Gwynedd to build a new, eco-friendly school which will provide a first class learning environment for the children of Cricieth and the surrounding area.
Learners, parents, staff, and governors have been eagerly awaiting this moment, having said goodbye to the old school building, which had reached the end of its life, at the end of the summer term.
The new Ysgol Treferthyr has multi-purpose classrooms, a purpose-built hall for carrying out various activities by the school and the community, as well as playing fields and a multi-sport space.
The new building will also include facilities for early years provision and childcare which will offer education, play and childcare for pre-school children as well as an after-school club for primary aged children. The ABC Centre on the Ysgol Treferthyr site will also offer a space to assess children with additional learning needs.
The school has been built with green technology incorporated into the design, such as air source heat pumps and solar panels.
The Head of Ysgol Treferthyr, Dylan Roberts, said: “We are all looking forward to the next exciting period as we move to Ysgol Treferthyr's new premises. There are great resources here that are suitable for the twenty first century. The pupils are looking forward to settling into their new classes which are named after local rivers in the Eifionydd area.
“As a school we are extremely grateful to everyone who has contributed to getting the school ready. We are extremely lucky to have such a special building for our school. We look forward to providing education and creating unforgettable experiences for the children of Ysgol Treferthyr at our new site."
Cllr Beca Brown, Cyngor Gwynedd's Cabinet Member for Education, said: “The old building was dated and no longer fit for purpose, so I share the excitement of the local community about all the modern resources that are in the new school, and the great educational opportunities that will be available to the pupils.
“I am grateful to everyone who has worked hard to reach this milestone, and I wish the children and all the staff the best in their new school.”