British Legion Newcastle Emlyn Branch Secretary Teresa O-Ryan said: “The first general meeting was originally attended by members of the Federation of Welsh Servicemen, which came into being in the early part of the First World War. These members became members of the Royal British Legion in the same year that the Legion was born in 1921. Those members, if they were alive today would - we feel - be disappointed that, although the Poppy Appeal continues to be very well supported, the work of the Branch is not.