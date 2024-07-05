A housing development team swapped their work boots for walking boots as they completed a marathon along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.
The team from housing provider Wales & West Housing raised more than £10,000 by walking 26.2 miles from Fishguard to Cardigan.
The money will be split equally between the housing association’s current staff charities, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Cerebral Palsy Cymru, Parkinson’s UK Cymru and Cymru Versus Arthritis.
Colleagues from offices in North, South and West Wales joined in with the Walk a Marathon event
The walk ended at the Priory House, Cardigan, where Wales & West Housing is planning to redevelop the former hospital site to create new homes for older people, offices and public spaces.
Gareth Thomas, Wales & West Housing’s Head of Development for West Wales based in Newcastle Emlyn, said: “It was great to welcome colleagues from North and South to walk the glorious Pembrokeshire Coastal Path from Fishguard Bay Resort to the site our soon to be new offices on the former Cardigan Hospital site.
“The distance of exactly 26.2 miles tested each and every one of us to our limits. The amount of money that we raised for our four staff charities is extremely pleasing. Thank you to all our sponsors and supporters.”