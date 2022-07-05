Nia not done fundraising after £4,700 donation

AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has raised more than £4,700 for two local charities.

Nia Gore again has been raising money for both Blood Bikes Wales and the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.

Nia organised a tractor run and coffee morning, and raised a staggering £4,720, which has been divided equally between both charities.

Nia Gore hands over a cheque to Dr Elin Jones and Meinir Chambers, from Barclays Bank, who match funded whatever was raised ( Nia Gore )

Not content with what she has already raised, Nia is planning to hold another coffee morning this September and another tractor run, sometime in October.