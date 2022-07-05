Nia not done fundraising after £4,700 donation
Tuesday 12th July 2022 3:21 pm
Share
Nia Gore presents a cheque to Blood Bikes riders Chris Taylor and Mathew Leeman (Nia Gore )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has raised more than £4,700 for two local charities.
Nia Gore again has been raising money for both Blood Bikes Wales and the Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal.
Nia organised a tractor run and coffee morning, and raised a staggering £4,720, which has been divided equally between both charities.
Nia Gore hands over a cheque to Dr Elin Jones and Meinir Chambers, from Barclays Bank, who match funded whatever was raised (Nia Gore )
Not content with what she has already raised, Nia is planning to hold another coffee morning this September and another tractor run, sometime in October.
Both charities have thanked Nia for all that she does fundraising, with Mathew from Blood Bikes adding: “We couldn’t do what we do, without this kind of support.”
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |