An Aberystwyth woman has spoken of her gratitude to those who supported her fundraiser for Erin Harvey.
Erin, who lost her three-year-old son Zac in a caravan fire in 2020, has been given just months to live after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Aberystwyth woman, Nia Gore, was so moved by Erin’s situation that she decided to organise a fundraising event to raise money for her and her family.
The fundraising event, which included stalls a raffle and an auction, took place at Rhydypennau Hall on Saturday, 8 July, and raised £4,200, with more donations promised.
Nia told the Cambrian News that the amount raised now stands at £4,535.83.
Keen to acknowledge everyone who helped her on the day, Nia said: “I would like to thank everyone again for supporting a fundraiser I put on this year to help support a beautiful young local family in their time of need.
“Thank you so much to all businesses, individuals, helpers, the hall at Rhydypennau and all that contributed in one way or another.
“We had raffle and auction prizes, all of which were donated, and I didn’t have to ask for hardly any.
“Diolch Anferthol Pobl Aberystwyth/Ceredigion.”