Nia sets herself 250,000 step challenge for charity

A guide dog owner from Pwllheli is planning to walk 250,000 steps this month to raise vital funds for others with sight loss.

Nia Hicks-Brew, accompanied by her yellow Labrador Retriever, Una, will complete the Walk Your Socks Off challenge locally. The pair have even joined a walking group to increase their step tally.

Nia and Una are among thousands of Guide Dogs supporters in the UK to sign up for the challenge.

Each has pledged to raise at least £125 – the cost of a starter kit for a new guide dog owner. In return, Guide Dogs has promised to replace their worn-out socks with an exclusive blue-and-yellow pair.

Nia said: “I walked 90km last autumn to mark the 90th anniversary of the first guide dog in Wales. We went out every day round Pwllheli, rain or shine, and raised £846 for Guide Dogs, which felt really rewarding.

“I’ve since joined the fundraising group, Cŵn Tywys Gwynedd, and enrolled as a volunteer speaker to tell my story to schools and groups.

“Getting Una during lockdown transformed my life and I just want to give something back.”

Nia, a former teaching assistant, lost her sight at the age of 27 when she had just given birth to son Iwan. Her eye condition, Retinitis Pigmentosa, forced her to give up work and left Nia fearing for the future.

“It was like going through grief,” said Nia.

“I started using a long cane but I was not getting out much. I suffered anxiety and had a lot of falls.

“I got through it with the help of friends and family, but I have only 5 per cent vision remaining in each eye.”

Nia applied for a guide dog and, despite the difficulties posed by lockdown, was delighted to be matched with Una.

The pair learnt to work together as a partnership in Pwllheli, thanks to Guide Dogs mobility specialist, Amy John.

“It feels like Una has been with me forever,” said Nia. “We bonded straight away and the family love her. She’s Iwan’s best friend.

“Una is not yet four and lively when she’s not working - for example, when I take her free running on the beach.

“That’s her time. But once the harness is on, she is completely focused on the job of keeping me safe, even if other dogs pass by or bark at her.

“Una makes me smile every day, and I get quite emotional thinking how things were, but I’m so happy and grateful to Guide Dogs for giving me my independence back.”