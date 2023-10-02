Family and friends of Ysgol Cei Newydd are putting on a big music night from which all profits will go to the local primary school.
The evening will feature three artists, including Marie, who sang at this year’s New Quay Music Festival.
Marie, who was invited to sing live on stage with Boomin’, has children at Ysgol Cei Newydd and is one of a team of local parents to be organising this event.
She will be joined on the night by her band Em & M, along with Dean and DJ Snips.
The Pepper Pot bar and grill will be serving food at the event and the staff from Jitterbug Bar will provide a bar.
Doors will open at the Memorial Hall at 7.30pm on Saturday, 7 October and the event will run until 12.30am. Tickets are available here.
