A nine-year-old boy from Llanidloes has raised £475 for Diabetes UK - with a little help from Woosnam & Davies News.
Mason Sutton, who has type 1 diabetes, along with his 11-year-old brother Ethan are raising funds for and awareness of the work of Diabetes UK.
Woosnam & Davies News has been helping them with Mason's appeal over the last few months.
Mason called at the store to collect a cheque from Woosnam & Davies News' Trudy Davies, who said: "When Mason came in to see me before the summer and asked if I would put a collection bucket on the counter for a week or two, I told him I would collect in between our other fundraising events for a few months.
"He drew me a picture featuring the pump he has to use everyday and we used that drawing for the appeal.
"He told me all about diabetes and how he deals with the condition on a daily basis. I was amazed by how knowledgeable and resilient both he and his family were about the condition.
"I am happy that we raised £200 for his appeal.”
So far the appeal has raised £475 thanks to a cake stall organised by Mason and his mother held in the summer and a collection at the local primary school.