Ninth Cardiff Half for Aber fundraiser Deian

Communications director Deian Creunant ran his ninth Cardiff Half Marathon last weekend to raise money for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.

Deian, 54, said he wanted to support the Appeal because a purpose-built chemotherapy unit at Bronglais Hospital would be such a crucial asset for the area.

“Bronglais Hospital serves an important and large area of Wales and it is good that they are able to offer vital services close to home,” added Deian.

His late father, former director of the Welsh Books Council Alun Creunant Davies, and his late mother, Megan Creunant Davies, received treatment at Bronglais Hospital’s chemotherapy unit and Deian said the family was very grateful for the excellent treatment and care they received.

Deian from Aberystwyth did his first half marathon in Cardiff in 2011 and has also completed several 10k races and trail runs in recent years.

He has been training hard for this latest half marathon, running twice a week with Aberystwyth Athletics Club and also doing long runs at the weekends.

“I wouldn’t say running comes easily to me but I feel so much better after going for a run – both physically and mentally,” said Deian, who was supported at the event by his wife, Ysgol Gymraeg teacher Siân Davies.